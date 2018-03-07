COP to Honda owners: Secure your cars, they are target for thieves

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne says criminals are targeting Honda models which he says are either being used to commit crimes or stripped for parts.
Just last week police recovered three stolen Honda Civics in West Bay and all were stripped of their parts.
Monday (6 March) night the Commissioner addressed the stolen cars issue at the Prospect community meeting at McRuss carpark in Prospect. He was questioned about the frequency of Hondas being taken.
“The older ones you’ll find, 1998 to 2002, the mechanisms are not very strong in them and they are easy to break into, they are the cars of choice at the moment, although it was a CRV that was stolen on the weekend, so they do have blockers and signal breakers that can effectively open cars,” said Mr. Byrne.
UPDATED: Details of outstanding cars & motorcycle.
MAKE/MODEL
REG #
COLOUR
Honda Civic
105 279
Black
BMW
134 463
Blue
Honda Civic
125 514
White
Ford F250
107 441
White
Honda CRV
126 742
Purple
Honda Integra
125 885
Silver
Honda Civic
147 792
White
Honda Civic
180 451
Dark Blue
Hatchback
ZONGSHEN Z-1-R MOTORCYCLE
165 500
Black/ white
Honda Civic
Q0892
Silver
Honda Fit
168-779
Silver
