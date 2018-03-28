CULL lionfish tournament numbers suggest emerging population

Close to 300 lionfish were removed from Cayman’s waters this weekend in Cayman United Lionfish League’s first cull tournament of 2018.

CULL 25 is in the books, with cullers bringing in a grand total of 278 lionfish to the weigh-ins over the weekend. That may not sound like a lot, especially when you think back to past tournaments when the tally totals were regularly over a thousand, but it is further evidence that lionfish are becoming harder to find in Cayman’s waters these days.

In the smallest lionfish category, Mark Orr’s team Green Water is back with a long-expected return to form, coming in with a clean sweep for first through third. Their long-established calling card has been hunting for the juveniles in the North Sound.

In the biggest lionfish category, Ambassador Divers takes the top spot with a 283mm fish, meaning Reef Lion and Neptune’s Wenches would have to settle for second and third respectively.

For most weight, Neptune’s Wenches took top honours with 5.25 kg per culler, with Ambassador Divers and Reef Lion rounding out the top three.

Team Green Water edged out Jason Washington’s Ambassador Divers for first in the all important most fish category, with Neptune’s Wenches in the number three slot.

Participants reported they were seeing fewer of the large adult lionfish and more juvenile lionfish, which could suggest an emerging new population.

“Yes, there’s less large fish, but those small ones are going to become large really quickly, that’s one of the things about them is they grow very quickly, so within ah handful of months we are going to start to see more four and six and eight inch fish and unfortunately it could mean those numbers coming up again,” said Mr. Orr.

