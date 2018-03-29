Kaaboo – Early Bird
DEH blames equipment failure for intake stoppages

March 28, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environmental Health halted intake of some materials at the George Town landfill, blaming equipment failure.

In a press release, the DEH says the intake stoppage applies to vegetative waste and debris from construction related activities.

The DEH said service was put on hold Monday (26 March), but officials expect it to resume on Thursday the 29th.

Meanwhile the DEH urged the public not to dump items on public roadways or on private property.

The release did not specify what type of equipment was not working.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

