Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News Politics

DEH Director still on leave, internal audit into overtime continues

March 1, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s been a little over three months since Department of Environmental Health Director Roydell Carter went on leave and an internal audit was commenced at DEH.
And according to Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn he still remains on leave and the audit is still ongoing.
In a statement today (28 February) Ms. Ahearn said that Mr. Carter has been on leave since 23 November. The ministry would not confirm if Mr. Carter is on required leave as government’s internal audit team looks into overtime payments at the department.
They would only say he is on leave.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: