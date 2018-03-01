Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Driver arrested, Pedestrian still in critical condition

March 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The driver in last Friday’s (23 February) crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition has been arrested.
According to the RCIPS the driver, a 54-year-old man from George Town, was detained on Monday (26 February) on suspicion of driving in a dangerous manner.
The incident occurred Friday morning near Anthony Drive on Smith Road, the man struck the pedestrian before crashing into a house.
He has since been released on police bail. Meanwhile, police said the male pedestrian is still hospitalised with very serious life-threatening injuries.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

