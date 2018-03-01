Driver arrested, Pedestrian still in critical condition

The driver in last Friday’s (23 February) crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition has been arrested.

According to the RCIPS the driver, a 54-year-old man from George Town, was detained on Monday (26 February) on suspicion of driving in a dangerous manner.

The incident occurred Friday morning near Anthony Drive on Smith Road, the man struck the pedestrian before crashing into a house.

He has since been released on police bail. Meanwhile, police said the male pedestrian is still hospitalised with very serious life-threatening injuries.

