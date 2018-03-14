Druggies and derelict cars among topics at West Bay North meeting

Druggies and derelict cars. West bay north MLA Bernie Bush tackled these issues and more at constituency meeting Monday night at Sir John A Cumber Primary School.

Residents spoke out right here on Cayman 27 about this situation at Ed Bush stadium, saying the sports field has become an eyesore. Neighbors at the meeting complained of drugs at nearby Scholar’s park.

One woman told Mr. Bush the playground is becoming a haven for drug users.

“Up there is a disgrace,” said the woman. “The drugs and the druggies. I’m sick of asking people about it and they’s not seeming to pay me no mind, a deaf ear, so I am here to find out, if you can try to help us with that park.”

Mr. Bush vowed to clean up the park. He also noted the community police officers in attendance were already taking that information down.

