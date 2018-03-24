Kaaboo – Early Bird
DUI continues to grow, Police urge 'do not drink and drive'

March 23, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police today (23 March) urged the public don’t drink and drive. It’s a familiar call we’ve heard time and time again after police say Cayman continues to be plagued by drunk drivers. Over the past several months’ police have been sending out press releases on the alarming number of people getting behind the wheel while drunk.

There were 55 arrests for DUI in December. There were several more in early January including a man whose blood-alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit. We’ve heard similar stories almost every week since then.

Police say their warnings appear to be falling on deaf ears. “Between the 12th and the 19th of this month which is Monday to Monday we have recorded 14 DUI’s which took place during that period which is still an alarming number,” said RCIPS Media Officer Jodi Ann Powery.

The RCIPS said overall figures for DUI arrests aren’t readily available but say overall crime figures for 2017 should be released in the coming weeks.

