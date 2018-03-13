Flow – Mobile Revolution
Edna Moyle students receive V-QUAP shield

March 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
Edna Moyle Primary students saluted members from the Veterans Association as the official shield of project V-QUAP was presented to the school.

Last year, the Veterans Association launched their quiz competition for all schools to partake in as a way to connect with the younger generations, so they won’t forget about their forefathers who served in the armed forces. On Friday (9 March) the Association presented the winning school with a shield that the students will hold onto until the next round of Project V-QUAP.

“The shield itself is made from wood from a 100-year-old house in North Side, so it’s a momentum of history, but we are trying to get the younger people engaged in people in Cayman history that served in the armed forces,” said President of the Veterans Association Andrew McLaughlin.

This year’s edition of the project V-QUAP quiz will be held in November.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

