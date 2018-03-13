Edna Moyle students receive V-QUAP shield

Edna Moyle Primary students saluted members from the Veterans Association as the official shield of project V-QUAP was presented to the school.

Last year, the Veterans Association launched their quiz competition for all schools to partake in as a way to connect with the younger generations, so they won’t forget about their forefathers who served in the armed forces. On Friday (9 March) the Association presented the winning school with a shield that the students will hold onto until the next round of Project V-QUAP.

“The shield itself is made from wood from a 100-year-old house in North Side, so it’s a momentum of history, but we are trying to get the younger people engaged in people in Cayman history that served in the armed forces,” said President of the Veterans Association Andrew McLaughlin.

This year’s edition of the project V-QUAP quiz will be held in November.

