Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge preview

The Sports Guy has his picks in and he wants to give you the inside scoop on all the top prospects to watch out for during March Madness!

Sign up to play Elite Marble & Granite Ltd. College Hoops Bracket Challenge! Simply pick the winner in each round of the entire bracket all at once and watch during the NCAA tournament as you earn points for your correct picks!

The winner receives two VIP tickets to the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic championship game.

The runner-up gets two complimentary movie tickets.

Did we mention it’s free? Time is running out so sign up TODAY using the link below! Deadline for sign up is Thursday, March 15th…

http://contests.poolhost.com/cayman27/

Sports Guy’s picks:

South

(4) Arizona

West

(1) Xavier

East

(8) Alabama

Midwest

(1) Duke

Finals:

(4) Arizona over (1) Duke

Players to watch:

Marvin Bagley Jr, Duke

Freshman, Center

NBA comparison: Chris Bosh

DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

Freshman, Center

NBA Comparison: Anthony Davis

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Freshman, Guard

NBA comparison: Russell Westbrook

Michael Porter Jr, Missouri

Freshman, Forward

NBA comparison: Joe Johnson

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

