Elite Marble & Granite’s College Hoops Bracket Challenge!

March 12, 2018
Kevin Morales
Sign up to play Elite Marble & Granite Ltd.College Hoops Bracket Challenge! Simply pick the winner in each round of the entire bracket all at once and watch during the NCAA tournament as you earn points for your correct picks!

The winner receives two VIP tickets to the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic championship game.

The runner-up gets two complimentary movie tickets.

Did we mention it’s free? Time is running out so sign up TODAY using the link below! Deadline for sign up is Thursday, March 15th…
http://contests.poolhost.com/cayman27/

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

