Culture Environment News

Ezzard Miller asks minister for no dive zone markers in North Side

March 15, 2018
Joe Avary
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said he’s had enough of scuba divers violating the no dive zones in his district.

In the LA chamber Thursday (15 March), he said the no dive zones are frequented by shore divers referred by local dive operators, and live-aboard dive vessels. He also accused the Department of Environment of ‘misinforming’ the public.

He asked the environment minister to commit to instructing the DOE to install no dive zone markers.

“And place in each zone three markers, one on the roadside so the driving public will know where they can dive and can’t dive, one on the shoreline, and one at the drop-off,” said Mr. Miller.

Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour answered Mr. Miller’s question with three words, “Consider it done.”

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

