Fire Services kept busy in GT with light pole fire and fire scare at GT police station

Fire Services were dispatched to two separate incidents this morning (26 March) including a fire scare at the George Town police station.

There were no damages or injuries in both cases.

In the first incident, fire personnel responded to an electrical fire on top of a light pole near the Royal Watler terminal on South Church Street, George Town.

The area was cordoned off and CUC was contacted.

CUC officials told Cayman 27 11 commercial customers in the vicinity were affected by the outage.

Power was restored just after 10 a.m.

Fire Services were also dispatched to George Town police station this morning (26 March) after a report of a smoke smell in the second floor of the station was made.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 as a precaution the Fire Service was alerted and attended the station. Checks were made throughout the building. Nothing was found and the all clear was given.

