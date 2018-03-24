First Baptist Science Fair promotes STEM

Budding scientists and engineers took over the hall at first Baptist school in George Town today (23 March.)

The youngsters put what they learned in the classroom to the test as they presented their science experiments to their peers their annual science fair.

“I love science because when you learn new things about science you get interested by science and that’s why we had the science fair and I made something like a scientist,” said Faith Kimario, 2nd grader at First Baptist Christian School.

2nd grader Faith Kimario lit up the fair with her flashlight at the First Baptist Christian School’s second science fair Friday.

“So you take the wire, you connect it to the batteries and then it will light,” Faith Kimario said as she explained her science experiment.

She was one of several students showcasing science projects at the annual science fair. The school’s S.T.E.M coordinator Marsha Seerattan said it’s good exposure for them.

“STEM for us is a way for kids to inquire, explore, learn from mistakes, integrate into their learning where they ask questions to why things happen and try to come up with solutions,” said Mrs. Seerattan.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 6 displayed their science skills at the event. Mrs. Seerattan said they were allowed to present on any project promoting science.

“Hopefully they might choose a career in science, maybe change the world, be an inventor, discover something new, but just getting into that whole idea of loving science and how it can make us aware and inquire about stuff,” said Mrs. Seerattan.

“There is water inside these syringes which transfers it from one syringe to another making the crane move in its ways,” said 6th-grade student Gabe Howell.

“We have to put all the vinegar, the vinegar is really the base and the baking soda is the acid.”

Kindergartner’s Caleb Delaney and Darius Dixon created their own boat engines using a balloon and a straw.

“This is a boat that you blow up with this balloon and the air comes out and then you put it in the water and then it speeds,” said Kindergartener, Caleb Delaney.

“I like science because it’s fun, it’s fun and educational,” said Darius Dixon, a kindergartener.

Mrs. Seerattan said next year the school is looking to add art to their Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics programme.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

