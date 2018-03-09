Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Fishermen hope for calmer seas

March 8, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Those at the George Town fish market say the rough weather that caused them delays in fishing, may be coming to an end.
Last month we brought you a story about how rough weather was hurting their bottom line.
Today (8 March) fisherman Robert Prendergast says things appear to be getting better.
“Some days it’s just out you know, but in the next few days to come we will have beautiful weather, so we hope the fishermen can go and get some nice fish, because you know the market is kind of dry right now, so the customer depends on us now so we have to go and get some fish,” said Mr. Prendergast.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: