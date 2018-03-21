Flow – Mobile Revolution
Floating solar farm part of Meagre Bay Pond quarry plan

March 20, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A 29-acre quarry proposed for a site near Meagre Bay Pond animal sanctuary includes a floating solar farm in its closure plans.

The plan was discussed at the National Conservation Council meeting last week.

DOE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said the floating solar array would be the first-of-its-kind in Cayman, and be installed after a planned three-year quarry operation.

Similar floating solar installations are already operational in China, and are planned for other parts of the world.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

