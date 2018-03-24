Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Football: Academy halts Scholars title game, Elite women still lead table

March 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Here is a look at the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) for the week ending 18th March:

Men’s Premier League:

Academy SC 2 vs 1 Scholars International SC: A win or a draw would have given Scholars the 2017/18 Premier League title but a second half goal by Romario Dixon (68′) put an end to the celebration and the game.

Bodden Town FC 4 vs 0 Northside FC: On a night when Head Coach Elbert McLean was named men’s national team coach, Bodden Town made easy work of Northside. Goals from Theron Wood (4′) Teven Levein (52′) Darvin Watson (57′) and Jamie Johnson (81′).

George Town SC 3 vs 2 Cayman Brac FC: Andre Ruiz continued his strong season with the winner (64′), while Tex Whitelocke struck two early goals (32′ 36′).

Elite SC 8 vs 1 East End FC: Christopher Reeves struck 6 goals to take the scoring lead in the Premier League in an walk over East End.

Sunset FC 5 vs 0 Tigers FC: Goals from Stephen Tatum and Tommy Tuohy early were more than enough to get past Tigers.

Latinos FC 7 vs 1 Cayman Athletic: Bayron Reyes netted a hat-trick while Ronald Hernandez potted two as Latinos sunk Cayman Athletic.

Women’s Premier League:

Elite SC 12
George Town 0
 
Scholars vs Sunset: DNF

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

