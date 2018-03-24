Football: Academy halts Scholars title game, Elite women still lead table

Here is a look at the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) for the week ending 18th March:

Men’s Premier League:

Academy SC 2 vs 1 Scholars International SC: A win or a draw would have given Scholars the 2017/18 Premier League title but a second half goal by Romario Dixon (68′) put an end to the celebration and the game.

Bodden Town FC 4 vs 0 Northside FC: On a night when Head Coach Elbert McLean was named men’s national team coach, Bodden Town made easy work of Northside. Goals from Theron Wood (4′) Teven Levein (52′) Darvin Watson (57′) and Jamie Johnson (81′).

George Town SC 3 vs 2 Cayman Brac FC: Andre Ruiz continued his strong season with the winner (64′), while Tex Whitelocke struck two early goals (32′ 36′).

Elite SC 8 vs 1 East End FC: Christopher Reeves struck 6 goals to take the scoring lead in the Premier League in an walk over East End.

Sunset FC 5 vs 0 Tigers FC: Goals from Stephen Tatum and Tommy Tuohy early were more than enough to get past Tigers.

Latinos FC 7 vs 1 Cayman Athletic: Bayron Reyes netted a hat-trick while Ronald Hernandez potted two as Latinos sunk Cayman Athletic.

Women’s Premier League:

Elite SC 12

George Town 0

Scholars vs Sunset: DNF

