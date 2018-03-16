Former MLA calls for snorkeler safety

Former MLA Daphne Orrett issued a call for snorkeler safety lessons in Cayman. So far this year two snorkelers died in water-related incidents.

Mrs. Orrett made the point as she addressed the West Bay tourism meeting Tuesday (13 March) night at John A Cumber Primary School.

She said she has been noticing a trend with water fatalities where more visitors experiencing difficulties in the waters while snorkeling than compared to those diving. She said something has to be done.

“I believe, why people are trained to a greater extent in the scuba diving area, they need to be given a lot of lessons as well in snorkeling,” said Mrs. Orrett.

So far there have been 3 water-related deaths in Cayman’s waters this year.

