News

Former MLA calls for snorkeler safety

March 15, 2018
Philipp Richter
Former MLA Daphne Orrett issued a call for snorkeler safety lessons in Cayman. So far this year two snorkelers died in water-related incidents.

Mrs. Orrett made the point as she addressed the West Bay tourism meeting Tuesday (13 March) night at John A Cumber Primary School.

She said she has been noticing a trend with water fatalities where more visitors experiencing difficulties in the waters while snorkeling than compared to those diving. She said something has to be done.

“I believe, why people are trained to a greater extent in the scuba diving area, they need to be given a lot of lessons as well in snorkeling,” said Mrs. Orrett.

So far there have been 3 water-related deaths in Cayman’s waters this year.

About the author

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

