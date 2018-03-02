Hurley’s Media Sales
Former officer sentenced for dangerous driving

March 1, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Former Traffic Unit head Adrian Barnett is fined a total of $1500 and loses his license for one year for leaving the scene of an accident last June.

He was sentenced yesterday (28 February) in Summary Court.

Mr. Barnett had pleaded guilty to three charges those were, dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident.

A fourth charge of misleading the police was later dropped.

On 10 June Mr. Barnett drove into oncoming traffic, hit the rear end of a Range Rover then fled the scene.

He turned himself in to the police 2 days after the incident.

Mr. Barnett was suspended and later retired from the RCIPS following the incident.

