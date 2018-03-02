Gaelic Football: Sarsfields knocks off defending champion Buffer’s Alley in week three action

Here’s a look at the results from week three in the Gaelic Football League:
Western Gaels 2.8 (14)
Gearoid Magner 1.4, Spike Anderson 1.0, Vinny Donnelly 0.1, Ian Smith 0.1, Niall Hanna 0.1, Darragh Murphy 0.1
Drew
Na Fianna 3.5 (14)
Killian Everard 2.3, Padraig Brosnan 1.1, Aengus 0.1
Oliver Plunketts 2.3 (9)
Karen McGuinness 1.3, Lisa Kemp 1.0
def
Na Piarsaigh 0.6 (6)
Eimear Devlin 0.4, Orla 0.1, Katy Bayles 0.1
Wolfe Tones 3.10 (19)
Mick Kehoe 0.5, Dan McKenna 1.1, Dave Collins 1.0, Pierre Vermuelen 1.0, Sean Lyne, 0.1 Rob Moorhead 0.1, Kevin Carragher 0.1, Tommy Kehoe 0.1
def
Shamrocks 1.2 (5)
Tim Womack 1.1, Colm Nix 0.1
Sarsfields 4.7 (19)
Anne Bjorge 1.2, Aurelie Cabart 1.2, Bobeth O’Garro 1.1, Katie Fleming 1.0, Olivia Shanks 0.2
def
Buffer’s Alley 1.0 (3)
Lauren Scott 1.0
Cabra Gaels 3.3 (12)
Brian O’Reilly 1.1, Derek O’Toole 1.0, Sam Garrido 1.0, Garry Lynch 0.1, Colman Beechinor 0.1
def
Gabriels 0.6 (6)
Tom Sheahan 0.2, Jonny McLaughlin 0.1, Bradford Betzner 0.1, Dwain McGuinness 0.1, Mark Keaney 0.1
