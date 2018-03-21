Government seeks advice on health insurance for older persons

Government is seeking advice from the public on how to best meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons. A survey recently started by Government invites input on the possible development of a standard health insurance contract for people aged 65 and older. Canadian human resource consultants Morneau Shepell are conducting both the survey and the study on behalf of the Health Insurance Commission and Department of Health Regulatory Services. The deadline for public input is 15 April. The link for the survey is www.dhrs.gov.ky.

