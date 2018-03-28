Governor Choudhury addresses the tough issues in inaugural speech

Cayman’s new Governor Anwar Choudhury got to work today (27 March) with back to back meetings as he settled into his new duties.

And he already set the pace in his inaugural address that he will not shy away from addressing the tough issues including those pertaining to his selection as Cayman’s first non-Christian Governor.

“I have been described as Cayman’s first Muslim Governor, but I do not see it that way. I am first and foremost, Her Majesty’s Governor and your Governor.”

Cayman’s new governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury setting the record straight when it comes to his committment to delivering on his new duties, chief among them Cayman’s security.

“The staff in the Governor Office and I will not compromise in this area,” he declared as he addressed the LA Monday (26 March.)

He said dealing with crime is his top priority and he plans to convene the National Security Council as soon as possible.

“I fully agree we need to work closely together through the National Security Council as we take strategic security decisions,” Mr. Choudhury said.

The Governor, who said he started his career in Financial Services, pledged that to keep Cayman’s Financial Services industry intact as Brexit moves forward is another key focus.

“Our financial services industry is possibly at some risk as we go through changes. I want to make sure we protect those,” he said.

The Governor also pledged to tackle the sensitive issues in Cayman like human rights and those centering around sexual orientation. And he added he will be accessible.

“You will find my door open to you and I will defend you rights and prosperity with everything that I have at my disposal,” the Governor said.

And he also shared a special message with Cayman 27 for those now under his care.

“I will do my very best to serve you to the very best of my ability.”

The Governor and his family were welcomed at a special reception Monday night hosted by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin at Pedro St. James. Governor Choudhury heads to the sister islands tomorrow (28 March.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

