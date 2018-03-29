Governor Choudhury tours the Sister Islands

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury kicked off day three in office with a tour of the Sister Islands Cayman Brac and Little Cayman today (28 March.)

The Governor spent time getting acquainted with the residents there and the unique places that make the the islands so special.

He was joined on the tour by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Sister Islands MLAs Hon. Moses Kirkconnell and Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly among other government officials.

Governor Choudhury visited the Cayman Brac heritage house, Faith Hospital and residents at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. He said he was heartened to meet the elderly residents, like 94-year-old Frida Lazzari.

Standing at her bedside the Governor chatted with her.

“God bless you and stay well,” he said to her as he held her hand.

She returned the greeting wishing him the best.

The Governor was also treated to Cayman Brac Caymankind at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre.

“Somebody told me, Governor you ought to talk about the Brac, the Cayman Brac kind. I am beginning to sense the Cayman Brac kind is Caymankind plus, plus kind of situation,” the Governor said.

He also headed over to Little Cayman where he toured the Little Cayman Research Centre.

Cayman 27 also caught up with the Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Mr. Kirkconnell who was along with Mr. Choudhury throughout the day.

“The Governor, in his own words, enjoys the people, he enjoys at infrastructure and loves education and he focused on all three of those today. I have to say the time he spent individually with the people on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman was much appreciated,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Look out for more coverage from the Governor’s visit on tomorrow’s (29 March) newscast.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

