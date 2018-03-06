Governor HE Helen Kilpatrick says goodbye

Cayman’s first female Governor, HE Helen Kilpatrick left today (5 March) after serving four and a half years in office.

And prior to her departure around midday, a special ceremony was hosted at the Island Air hanger to send her off.

“She and I had a great relationship, I am certainly going to miss her, she has achieved a lot over the past four and a half years, and she’s one of our longest serving governors being here 4 & 1/2 years,” said Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson.

Mr. Manderson said the former Governor helped put Cayman on the right track when she arrived in 2013.

“You know we’ve gone from having 53% of our agencies having unqualified accounts to over 80% , so those are key things that she was heavily involved in and Cayman is a much better place now than four and a half years ago,” said Mr. Manderson.

On Monday Mrs. Kilpatrick left Cayman, bringing to an end to her stint here. During her tenure she pushed for human rights especially for the LGBT community, it’s something Mr. Manderson said Cayman is going to have to continue to address.

“So it means that this is not something that’s going to go away, it’s something that we are going to have to address, we can look at what Bermuda has done, but at some stage, fairly quickly, we’re going to have to turn our minds to it and make some hard decisions,” said Mr. Manderson.

Speaker of the House, the Hon. McKeeva Bush, who has worked with Mrs. Kilpatrick during his time as Leader of the opposition, says she will be missed.

“The last discussion I had with her was look, there could always be things done better or differently, but on a whole we feel that the coalition is making great strides,” said Mr. Bush.

Mrs. Kilpatrick will be replaced by Anwar Choudhury and Mr. Bush said he’s hopeful Mrs. Kilpatrick’s approach to things will be emulated.

“I am pleased that she never interfered per se, with the work of the local government and hopefully the new governor coming in will do the same,” said Mr. Bush.

Mrs. Kilpatrick did a final inspection of the RCIPS before she gave her final goodbyes.

Incoming Governor Anwar Chodhury arrives on the 26 March with his family. Mr. Manderson remains acting Governor until that date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

