Hails pleased with staff training

Cayman’s top fire officer says he’s confident his staff is appropriately trained to use new search and rescue tools at their disposal.

A lifeboat and 3 wave runners were added to Cayman’s fleet after a study was done by the Foreign and Commonwealth office examining Cayman’s search and rescue capabilities.

Training on the new equipment is now done and Chief Fire Officer David Hails is pleased.

“The training’s gone very well we got off to a little bit of a slow start but since then it’s progressed rapidly and we got about 26 fire officers who are now trained to use the lifeboat and the wave runners so very shortly we’re going to be putting that into full-time service,” said Mr. Hails.

The lifeboat is not yet up and running but CIFS hope to get it into full-time service shortly.

