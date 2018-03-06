Hell Road smash-up sends three to hospital

A BMW overturns in a smash-up with a wall in the Hell Road curve, sending three to the hospital.

Police said the single-car wreck happened close to Miss Dixie Lane shortly after 8 pm Sunday night (04 March).

Emergency personnel responded, finding extensive damage to the car, and three males with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers were transported to the Cayman Islands hospital.

A police spokesperson told Cayman 27 the driver remains in the hospital as of Monday afternoon. Both passengers have been discharged.

Police said no arrests have been made, and their investigation into the crash continues.

In the wake of the accident, many in the tight-knit community took to Facebook for updates. One woman who identified herself as on the scene shortly after the accident was critical of the ambulance response, saying in a social media post that it took an hour for an ambulance to arrive on scene.

Cayman 27 took this concern to the HSA, who said ambulances stationed in West Bay and George Town were already engaged on other service calls.

Here’s the HSA’s timeline of events: MED-1 North Side was dispatched at 8:14 pm, arrived on scene 38 minutes later at 8:48.

The HSA told Cayman 27 the ambulance departed with patient at 8:56 pm and arrived at the HSA at 9:10 pm.

Neighbors said this narrow bend in the road has been a West Bay trouble spot for many years. One woman said she can’t even count the number of accidents she’s seen in the hell road curve.

As she assessed the fresh damage from the latest smash-up, she recalled a terrifyingly close-call from almost three decades ago.

She did not want to go on camera but she did tell Cayman 27 she had the wall put in some 29 years ago after a grisly car accident at this very same location. The previous fence, which was made out of wood, was smashed up by a car. In that crash, she said the car plowed through the fence and came to rest just feet from her home, her children were just on the other side of the wall.

She said she’s sick of accidents happening here like this and something needs to be done.

Neighbors said parts of Hell Road were widened just a few years ago, but not this narrow bend.

Neighbors told Cayman 27 to reach out to Paul Parchment at the NRA to ask him why this accident prone bend has not been addressed. Those concerns have been passed on, and so far we have not received a response.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

