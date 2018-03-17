HMCI uses technology to monitor Tsunamis

Hazard Management says they have the tools to track Tsunamis headed to the Caribbean region.

Yesterday (15 March) Hazard Management conducted its Tsunami exercise testing its emergency communication mechanisms.

During that test, they pointed out that they are monitoring neighboring countries sea levels which can be used to determine the height and can estimate the impact of a Tsunami from information provided by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre should it be triggered in the region.

They say they get this information from a website that is updated every second by satellite connected to devices installed in harbors globally

“We could see as the wave is traveling across the Caribbean Sea, it probably will be reflected on some of these gages, these installations, we can actually see if there is a tsunami being generated,” said Hazard Management’s Simon Boxall.

http://www.ioc-sealevelmonitoring.org/list.php

