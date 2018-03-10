HSA celebrates World Kidney Day

The Health Services Authority celebrated World Kidney Day (8 March) by offering a free test that can help determine the health of your kidney. The test included checks such as weight, cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. HSA Communication Officer Monique Spence said, “We have a physician on site and when if your blood pressure or your glucose is above or below normal, we usually refer you to the physician on site. Ms. Spence said that the more you know about your kidney health the more you can do to prevent things like kidney failure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

