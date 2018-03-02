HSA striving to break stigma of mental health

The mental health stigma still exists in Cayman and the Health Services Authority believes education and improving awareness through open discussions can change that.

It’s in this vein that they are launching a new outreach effort.

Community psychiatric nurse Dympna Carten feels Cayman has made positive strides forward with mental health issues.

“Cayman is doing very well, I’ve seen huge changes over the years. I’ve worked in mental health in Cayman for over 2 decades now and I think people are being more honest, there’s greater awareness,” said Nurse Carten.

But she believes people should be more accommodating to those who seek refuge in loved ones and to reach out for help if needed.

“I would say talk to a friend talk to a family member. It’s always good to have someone on your side, someone that you feel comfortable with that you trust other than that it’s very easy to seek help and go see a counselling service,” said Nurse Carten.

She also added mental illness isn’t always obvious.

“They may not be showing it. They’re very diligent, they continue to go to work, they continue to function as best as they can but there’s subtle signs that we must look out for simple changes in day to day activities when someone isolates themselves more and more when they become less vocal,” Nurse Carten pointed out.

Nurse Carten said she is aware men feel societal pressure to maintain an image of strength but insists that must change.

“As women we need to encourage our men that it’s okay, that you don’t have to be the big I am we’re there. We work in partnership in whatever way that is and maybe in businesses and work places maybe more could be done to better facilitate the needs of men to create better awareness around the struggles.”

Part of HSA’s efforts to aid with mental health is educating people on how to assist others.

“Organising first aid for mental health which is essentially equipping people on the street that aren’t qualified in mental health to be able to recognise signs and symptoms of illness,” said Ms. Carten.

Persons experiencing severe mental health symptoms should seek help at HSA. For less severe symptoms of mental illness, persons may call 244-2650 to make an appointment with a psychiatrist at the Cayman Islands Hospital Mental Health Outpatient Clinic. If you are feeling suicidal, contact 911 immediately for help.

