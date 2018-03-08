Human Tissue Transport Law, passed in 2013, finally moves ahead

Almost five years after it was passed in the LA, the Human Tissue Transplant Law is moving forward.

Regulations are being drawn up that will regulate the donation of organs and tissues by living persons as well as tissue removal from the deceased.

Now, the ministry is opening a 60-day public input phase before the law can be put into effect.

“In the absence of having a registry here, our patients are not given a high priority on those lists in other jurisdictions. Once we set up our local organ donor registry and become part of an organ donor network, our people will be higher up on the priority list and will be able to access much needed donations that much sooner,” said Jennifer Ahearn, Chief Officer of the Health Ministry.

Public comment on the proposed regulations should be submitted by mail to Janett Flynn, Senior Policy Advisor, Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, P.O. Box 110, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, KY1-9000; by email to Janett.flynn@gov.ky; or in person at the Government Administration Building, Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman. Comments should be submitted by 7 May, 2018.

