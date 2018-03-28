Hurricane Season is 3 paychecks away and HMCI says it’s time to start preparing

We may be nearing the end of March, but for most monthly paid workers Hurricane Season is only 3 paychecks away to start getting prepared.

And those at Hazard Management are encouraging people to start early.

While Hurricane Season starts in June, Deputy Director of Preparedness and Planning for Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Danielle Coleman says it’s never too early to start preparing.

“You know it’s a really good time to start now, to make sure that you are completely prepared for hurricane season and buying little bits at a time, so you go to the supermarket, you can buy a few items so it doesn’t start destroying your budget really quickly,” said Mrs. Coleman.

She said although the Cayman Islands was lucky last Hurricane Season, what we saw happen to neighbouring Caribbean Islands is all the more reason to get prepared.

“No one would have thought that you could be affected by three hurricanes back to back. So I think it’s making sure people expect the unexpected, don’t rely on the fact that in Ivan this is what they experienced, because a hurricane can be much worse than our experience in Ivan,” said Mrs. Coleman.

When it comes to securing your home, Mrs. Coleman recommends having shutters installed, but for those who cannot afford it. She said plywood is a good alternative.

“We would advise getting the nails, getting all these things ready because if a hurricane is under alert and a hurricane is coming our way, trying to get to A.L. Thompson’s to fight for plywood is not much fun at all, so trying to get these things in advance is a really good idea,” said Mrs. Coleman.

Mrs. Coleman said having a well-prepared hurricane supply bag is the difference between making things much easier or much more difficult.

She recommended having items such as 3-7 days’ supply of water, to having nonperishable foods, extra cash and cell phones with battery powered phone chargers.

Hurricane Season begins on 1 June and ends on 30 November. For more information on how to be prepared for Hurricane season visit www.caymanprepared.ky

