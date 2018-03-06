Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Hyman bows out of IAAF World Indoor 60-meter heats with early disqualification

March 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Kemar Hyman was disqualified from the preliminary heats at the IAAF World Championships in Birmingham, London Saturday 3rd March after a false start.

Hyman, 28, Cayman’s national record holder in both the 60-meter indoor and 100-meter outdoor, told Cayman 27 his training regime had not been focused around the indoor event leading up to Saturday’s preliminary heats.

Running in lane one with eventual winner Christian Coleman of the United States, Hyman appeared to lose balance, breaking the plain, and subsequently being disqualified. The IAAF changed the rule to disqualify athletes for a single false in 2010.

The 28-year-old will now shift his focus to the Commonwealth Games held in Australia 4th-15th April.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: