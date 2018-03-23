Kaaboo – Early Bird
Ironwood clears air on Minister Hew’s statement

March 22, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Those behind the proposed Ironwood development project say they are still pushing ahead. This comes after government says negotiations on the construction of the East-West arterial extension are on hold.

The completion of that new stretch of road is critical to the project. Back in 2016, the development group said they wanted government to meet a deadline for signing off on the road’s extension. That never happened.

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew told the Legislative Assembly that the talks were on pause. Ironwood CEO David Moffit said, in a statement to Cayman 27, “The project is moving forward with or without the road. Ironwood has funding and design in place to construct the East-West corridor. The hold referred to by the Minister has to do with how much CIG (Cayman Islands Government) would commit to the cost of construction.”

Ironwood leaders also said they are willing to cover a portion to build the road now instead of being built and funded by CIG at a later date.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

