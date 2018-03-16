Flow – Mobile Revolution
James and Andrei Challenger animal cruelty trial vacated

March 15, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Animal cruelty accused James and Andrei Challenger had their trial date for today (15 March) vacated.

The father and son duo pleaded not guilty to charges of causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

Andrei Challenger also faces an additional charge of cruelty to an animal.

The charges stem from an incident last year where a pregnant dog was allegedly set on fire.

Both men are set to return to court for mentions 19 April. Their bails have also been extended.

