JGHS students treat moms

March 8, 2018
Philipp Richter
In a show of appreciation and celebration a group of John Gray High School students from the Boys to Men programme treated their mothers to a night of fine dining and the special event took place on the eve of International Women’s Day no less (7 March.)
Organizers from the school’s Boys to Men programme said the event was created to teach the students how to treat a lady, especially the first woman in their lives, their mothers.
“To have a good relationship with my mom, it’s because I never really grew up with my dad, so like that’s my mother and father figure, you just have to keep it always close with her, all my siblings are grown up , I’m the last child so, I have to support my mom,” said Uton Whittaker, student.
The event took place at Grand Old House.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

