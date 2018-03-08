JGHS team thrilled with SeaPerch win

Four John Gray High School (JGHS) students took top honours at Saturday’s (3 March) SeaPerch challenge underwater robotics competition. The students designed, built and executed their way to the victory and team captain Davonte Howell said he could not have worked with a better team.

“It feels amazing because, this team is a wonderful team all of us get along together. We sometimes have our ups an down but we find to work it out all the time so I love working with them,” said Mr. Howell. The team now begins to prepare to go off to Massachusetts for the International SeaPerch competition.

