Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

JGHS team thrilled with SeaPerch win

March 7, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Four John Gray High School (JGHS) students took top honours at Saturday’s (3 March) SeaPerch challenge underwater robotics competition. The students designed, built and executed their way to the victory and team captain Davonte Howell said he could not have worked with a better team.

“It feels amazing because, this team is a wonderful team all of us get along together. We sometimes have our ups an down but we find to work it out all the time so I love working with them,” said Mr. Howell. The team now begins to prepare to go off to Massachusetts for the International SeaPerch competition.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: