News

Justice Mangatal pleads guilty to DUI and careless driving charges

March 15, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Justice Ingrid Mangatal pleads guilty to driving under the influence and careless driving.

Presiding Senior Magistrate Juan Wolffe ordered Ms. Mangatal to pay a total of $600 in fines. She will lose her license for a year.

Her charges stem from a collision on West Bay Road in September of 2017. Ms. Mangatal’s vehicle collided into a wall.

Ms. Mangatal said she had no recollection of the events and believed a combination of medication and alcohol may be to blame.

Three experts agreed such an episode is probable, with 1 expert disagreeing.

Magistrate Wolffe felt Ms. Mangatal’s remorse, early guilty plea and cooperation earned her the minimum sentence since, he added, any sentence given will pale in comparison to the damage of her reputation.

