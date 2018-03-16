Flow – Mobile Revolution
Less than 1% of National Conservation Council consultations require EIA

March 15, 2018
Joe Avary
The National Conservation Council reconvened for its first meeting of 2018 Wednesday (14 March), its first after former chair Christine Rose-Smyth unexpectedly resigned from the council.

As the search continues for a replacement for Ms. Rose-Smyth, the council’s business continued, with the National Trust’s Christina Pineda handling the chairperson’s role for the meeting.

Readers may remember last year, when Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin signaled his intent to roll back the National Conservation Law, calling it ridiculous and an impediment to business. At the crux of his argument, the conservation council’s authority under section 43 of the law to require environmental impact assessments.

The council presented its counterpoint to the Premier’s rhetoric, in black and white data.

Out of 668 consultations from July 2016 through the end of 2017, just six, less than one percent were determined to require an EIA.

Out of these projects, only one was for a private developer. That was for Dart’s now infamous plan to remove almost a quarter mile of beach rock from a stretch of Seven Mile Beach.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

