Let’s Talk Sports: John Gray wins 2018 Inter Secondary Track and Field Championships

March 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
We sit down with John Gray High School coaches Carl Morgan and Craig Smith along with Victor Ludorum Devonte Howell and under-16 Co-MVP Ashantae Graham to discuss the school’s success and their individual success.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

