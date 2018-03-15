Male claims to have gun in SMB attempted robbery

Two boys walking along Seven Mile Beach were threatened by another male who said he had a gun, according to police.

The RCIPS calls the incident an attempted robbery.

No gun was brandished nor seen in the incident.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday (14 March) near Lizard Run Drive, police said. A male — who appeared to be a teenager — approached the boys, told them he had a firearm and kept one hand concealed under his shirt.

He demanded a cellphone, which was refused. The suspect then left on foot, police said. No injuries were reported and nothing was taken.

The culprit is described as being a young, dark-skinned male wearing a dark-colored shirt and bright-colored shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the anonymous RCIPS tipline, 949-7777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

