News

Man attacked near Tropical Gardens, robbed of shoes

March 27, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Police are hunting 3 suspects they say beat and robbed a man of his belongings, including his shoes.

The incident happened on Friday (23 March) afternoon in the vicinity of Tropical Gardens Road in George Town.

According to the RCIPS the man was walking in the area around 5:30 p.m. when he was attacked by 3 men.

Police said they held him, punched him in the face and robbed him.

The suspects are said to be of dark complexion, short stature and appeared to be younger than 20-years-old.

They wore dark clothing and one of the attackers was described as heavy set.

Police say the victim did not sustain serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949 – 4222.

Felicia Rankin

