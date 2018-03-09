Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News

Mangatal remains on bench, Bermuda magistrate to try her case

March 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Grand Court judge Ingrid Mangatal remains a sitting member of the judicial bench.
This even though she is facing DUI and careless driving charges, charges she will be appearing in court next week to answer.
Today Chief Justice Anthony Smellie issued a statement confirming that Ms. Mangatal continues to perform her duties. However he said she will be on leave during the latter part of next week.
He also said senior Bermuda magistrate Juan Wolffe will be appointed to preside over her case. He arrives next Tuesday. The Chief Justice said Magistrate Wolffe will be sworn in on Wednesday (14 March) and prepare for judge Mangatal’s hearing on Thursday (15 March.)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: