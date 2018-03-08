Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Memorial held to remember 5 lost at sea

March 7, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Gary Mullings, Nicholas Watler, Edsell Haylock and children Kanyi Brown and Kamron Brown.

It was two years ago today (7 March) their empty boat was found capsized in the Caribbean Sea.

None have been seen since and are presumed lost at sea.

But the community continues to remember the missing five.

People have gathered at Seven Mile Beach tonight (7 March) to remember those they love and miss.

Bells were rung in honour of the 5 lives that were lost at sea.

On 6 March the five set off for 12-mile bank and their boat was last seen at the time the seas were getting choppy.

Reports said one of their engines malfunctioned and none of the passengers wore a life jacket.

Weather conditions worsened and their phones lost signal.

The next day their boat was found overturned 20 miles Southwest of George Town.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: