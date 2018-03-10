Men charged for human smuggling appear in court

Caymanians Ricky Manderson and Andrew Powery appeared in court today (9 March) on charges of human smuggling after being found in Jamaican waters last week in a 28 foot vessel.

The 2 men said in interviews they left West Bay on 2 March and developed engine problems while at sea.

They were eventually found by Jamaican Coast Guard officers.

They told Jamaican officials they were helping to take a friend back to Jamaica.

Manderson and Powery were transported back to Cayman on Wednesday (7 March) and taken into custody by Immigration.

The 2 men are to return to court 13 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

