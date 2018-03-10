Mental health facility gets CPA’s stamp of approval

Cayman’s first mental health facility gets the green light from planning.

The Central Planning Authority gave the $15 million facility it’s stamp of approval on Wednesday (7 March) when it met at the Government Administration Building.

The Ministry of Health said with this approval it will now seek building permit approval and prequalification of eligible contractors for construction.

The facility will be built by the ministry on a 15-acre plot off high rock road in East End.

The design and construction costs for the facility were drawn up by Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc, in collaboration with the Cayman Islands architectural and design firm DDL Studio.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

