Miller calls for action, he says CO Ahearn lied to PAC

The man in charge of the Public Accounts Committee says a health ministry Chief Officer lied to the PAC and he’s calling for her to be disciplined.

PAC chairman Ezzard Miller told the Legislative Assembly last week Jennifer Ahearn deliberately misinformed the committee about changes to Cayman’s Medical and Dental Council.

He said Ms. Ahearn indicated there were no major changes to council when in fact a new council was appointed.

“The PAC has not charged the Chief Officer with contempt of the Legislative Assembly but instead will refer the matter in writting to the Deputy Governor for him to take discipinary action as he sees fit. The letter will refer to the relevant legislation that governs such behaviour. However given Ms. Ahearn’s history with the PAC we reserve the right to pursue the charge of contempt,” said the PAC chairman. He also expressed concern in his report about hiring practices at the Health Services Authority.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

