Minister calls out ‘laziness’ and sick outs in beleaguered DEH

Health, Environment, Culture, and Housing Minister Dwayne Seymour took the heat for frustrations over derelict cars and personnel issues at the Department of Environmental Health.

He joined MLA Bernie Bush Monday (12 March) at a West Bay North constituency meeting.

“The staff just does not come to work, and you know you have a problem there,” said Mr. Seymour.

He gave those in attendance at the meeting his candid assessment of the manpower woes that have been plaguing the DEH.

“Really and truly what I see going on here is just a lot of laziness, by some individuals who are supposed to be taking the job seriously and they are not, and when politicians try to come down on them, then they cry foul,” said Mr. Seymour.

He said in many cases employees are simply not showing up for work.

“Normally you have a driver with two guys on the back, sometimes you have more garbage trucks then we have men, because so many people call in sick on a weekly basis,” said Mr. Seymour.

He said it will take both addition and subtraction to ultimately balance the equation at the beleaguered department.

“Part of it is that they need to hire and probably part of it is that they need to fire,” he said.

He also expressed his frustration over ministerial guidelines.

“They tell ministers that they are not supposed to get involved in in the human resource issues, I try to get updates, a lot of stuff it’s not forthcoming,” he said.

“Just to hear you say that, as a minister is difficult for you to meddle in those hr issues, then I just would humbly propose that you would find somebody to do your dirty work and get those individuals that aren’t doing their job moved,” suggested Katherine Wilks, who stood in the 2017 election as a candidate for West Bay Central.

Mr. Seymour foreshadowed changes soon to come.

“I can tell you that by March 30 you should see a difference in West Bay.

Mr. Seymour did not address the suspension of DEH director Roydell Carter specifically at that meeting. He said by the 30th, West Bayers should see a dramatic difference in the amount of derelict cars in the district.

