Mitzi jewelry store robbery accused found guilty

Guilty verdicts were handed today (23 March) for the two suspects involved with the Mitzi Fine Jewelry store robbery.

Madeinys Ebanks-Pol and Adrian Adela Gea were found guilty for robbery.

Mr. Gea faced a second charge for possession of an imitation firearm. He was found not guilty on that one.

The charges stem from the November 2015 robbery of Mitzi’s Fine jewelry on West Bay Road.

It was determined Mr. Gea robbed the store while Ms. Ebanks-Pol was the lookout.

A request for bail was denied. It was decided they are too high of a risk to not attend court especially since Ms. Ebanks previously disappeared for a lengthy period after the robbery.

A social inquiry report was asked for both of them and they are set to return 24 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

