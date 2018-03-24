Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Mitzi jewelry store robbery accused found guilty

March 23, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Guilty verdicts were handed today (23 March) for the two suspects involved with the Mitzi Fine Jewelry store robbery.

Madeinys Ebanks-Pol and Adrian Adela Gea were found guilty for robbery.

Mr. Gea faced a second charge for possession of an imitation firearm. He was found not guilty on that one.

The charges stem from the November 2015 robbery of Mitzi’s Fine jewelry on West Bay Road.

It was determined Mr. Gea robbed the store while Ms. Ebanks-Pol was the lookout.

A request for bail was denied. It was decided they are too high of a risk to not attend court especially since Ms. Ebanks previously disappeared for a lengthy period after the robbery.

A social inquiry report was asked for both of them and they are set to return 24 May.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: