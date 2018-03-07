MLA Austin Harris: We need a Coast Guard

MLA Austin Harris says the process for the creation of Cayman’s Coast Guard is continuing, but he says it will take some time to become a reality.

Mr Harris said stopping guns from arriving in Cayman is key in the fight against crime which is why he says the creation of a Coast Guard is extremely important and would further enhance policing efforts. He said, “In addition to providing search and rescue functions for those lost or missing at sea, will also have the authority to stop and search vessels entering Cayman waters.”

Government has enlisted two UK officers to help with the creation of the Coast Guard.

