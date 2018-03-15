Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

MLA wants more debating in schools

March 14, 2018
Philipp Richter
Today (14 March) the Legislative Assembly had its first sitting of the year, but on Monday (12 March) the next generation sat in the same seats and debated for Youth Parliament.

Chairperson for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Youth Parliament organizing committee, MLA Barbara Conolly said she would like to see students across Cayman’s schools to be involved in debating, especially about national topics.
She said students are welcome to present their results to the LA.

“Bring the proposals, bring all the changes, whatever recommendations they want in any sort of topics they feel passionate about, they should be able to bring them to the government and the opposition of course and to make their views clear,” said the George Town South MLA.

Youth Parliament is an annual event.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

