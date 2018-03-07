Hurley’s Media Sales
More than 500 screened in 2018 Rotary Central initiative

March 6, 2018
Joe Avary
Rotary Central of the Cayman Islands has completed this year’s free, annual island-wide health screenings. Rotary Central’s Ravi Kapoor joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to talk about the club’s efforts to promote healthy living.

